California Highway Patrol investigating multi-car collision on northbound Interstate 5

GRAPEVINE, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol, they responded to a multi-car crash on northbound Interstate 5, just south of Grapevine Road, around 4:13 a.m.

When they arrived, multiple vehicles were in the center median and on the right shoulder. Initially, 25-year-old Gustavo Soria lost control of his 2014 Braun and became disabled. This, in turn, partially blocked the first lane and caused 57-year-old Cruz Mendoza, driving a 2015 Chevrolet, to run into Soria. His vehicle became disabled and was run into by 32-year-old Jesse Ward, who was driving a 2005 Toyota.

The drivers all exited their vehicles and about 30 seconds later, other vehicles came up on the collision and became involved in the crash. About 15 vehicles were involved in multiple collisions in the area.

The collision was caused by a sudden sleet storm and unsafe speed for the weather conditions.

More follow up is underway to determine the cause of the collision and the parties involved. Nine occupants from the involved vehicles were injured, five of which were transported to local area hospitals.