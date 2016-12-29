California Highway Patrol investigating reports of car running into a home in Southwest Bakersfield

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Around 1:01 p.m. on December 29, California Highway Patrol reported an instance of a car running into a home.
The home is located on Hughes Lane, just south of Ming Avenue. A car ran into the fence and a post near the home.
At this point there are no reported injuries.
