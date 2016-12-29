California Highway Patrol investigating reports of car running into a home in Southwest Bakersfield

Zuriel Loving
1:36 PM, Dec 29, 2016
17 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Around 1:01 p.m. on December 29, California Highway Patrol reported an instance of a car running into a home.

The home is located on Hughes Lane, just south of Ming Avenue. A car ran into the fence and a post near the home.

At this point there are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News