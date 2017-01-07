California Highway Patrol is requiring chains in Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club areas

The California Highway Patrol has required drivers to have chains on several Kern County roadways.

Officials announced just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday chains are required on Frazier Mountain Park Rd and Lockwood Valley Rd.

Officials have also issued chain requirements on Cuddy Valley Road at Mount Pinos Road.

CHP Fort Tejon posted an update on their Facebook page this morning along with several pictures,

"Mt. Pinos road conditions: At the bottom of the hill we have heavy rain which is causing debris across the roadway. At the top of the hill we have icy roadway conditions and chain laws will be strictly enforced.

I-5: We have heavy rain over the Grapevine and windy conditions. High profile vehicles not recommended. Please slow down and be safe."