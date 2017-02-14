California Highway Patrol officers help deliver baby in backseat of parents' car

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. - Talk about a nice Valentine's Day present!

Around 8 a.m. today, California Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 5 near Highway 43. A mother in labor was in the back seat and a nervous father-to-be behind the wheel.

With the assistance of the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance, a healthy baby boy was delivered on the side of the highway in his parents' backseat.

Hall Ambulance then transported mother and baby to Mercy Southwest Hospital with father following close behind.

Their journey began around 2 a.m. when the mother's water broke at their home in San Jose. The parents-to-be decided to drive to their preferred hospital in the Los Angeles area when they were stopped by CHP. Her contractions were only a minute apart, which is why the baby was delivered on the side of the highway.

CHP let the father off with a verbal warning.

What a story he'll have to tell his baby boy!