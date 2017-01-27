California inmates pledge their loyalty to Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in YouTube video

Light fog
A group of prison inmates posted a video to YouTube pledging to rescue and protect Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
The video may have been filmed at a prison facility in Kern County, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The title of the video states it is a message to El Chapo from a California max prison. Five men with covered faces pledge their loyalty to El Chapo.
WARNING: The video includes profanity.
El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. earlier in January.
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.
A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.