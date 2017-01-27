California inmates pledge their loyalty to Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in YouTube video

9:06 PM, Jan 26, 2017

A group of prison inmates posted a video to YouTube pledging to rescue and protect Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The video may have been filmed at a prison facility in Kern County, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The title of the video states it is a message to El Chapo from a California max prison. Five men with covered faces pledge their loyalty to El Chapo.

WARNING: The video includes profanity.

El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. earlier in January.

