California inmates pledge their loyalty to Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in YouTube video

A group of prison inmates posted a video to YouTube pledging to rescue and protect Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The video may have been filmed at a prison facility in Kern County, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The title of the video states it is a message to El Chapo from a California max prison. Five men with covered faces pledge their loyalty to El Chapo.

WARNING: The video includes profanity.

El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. earlier in January.