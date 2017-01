BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Living Museum is holding a seven-week training course for volunteers beginning February 4.

CALM docents are trained to help educate kids and visitors about state wildlife and their habitats and to handle the ambassador animals.

Classes will be held every Saturday through March 18. The minimum time requirement for docents is four hours per month and the minimum age is 18.

Kids ages 13-17 can train to be bio-fact docents.

Training is free and docents must commit to a minimum of one year of service.

The training series has been scheduled for February 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Volunteers must attend all four sessions to qualify for the program.

For additional information, or to enroll in the class, call Don Richardson at 661-872-2428.