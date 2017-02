Valentine's Day is just around the corner and for some, that means another year alone.

However, according to WalletHub, California is one of the best states in the country for singles.

Source: WalletHub

The Golden State is the third-best state in the study, ranking number one for dating opportunities.

The other two categories adding to the final score, dating economics and romance & fun, are ranked 48 and 27, respectively. This gives California a total score of 52.79, just behind Washington and Colorado.

The worst states to be single? The study put Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi at the bottom for their lack of dating opportunities among other reasons.

