California State Bar accuses Bakersfield attorney of misappropriating almost $1 million

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield family law attorney is being accused by the California State Bar of embezzling around $1 million from a client.

Attorney Heather June Christiansen Stanley received two checks from their client, Cynthia Bangi, on or around August 5, 2010 and May 2, 2011. The checks totaled $1,052,311.57.

Stanley failed to deposit the money received for the benefit of the client in to a bank account and deposited the money in to an account she owned with Kern Schools Federal Credit Union. This happened between July 25, 2013 and November 14, 2013.

Bangi asked for an accounting of the funds eight times, and Stanley failed to give accurate information.

Stanley wrote to the State Bar on August 13, 2016 that she purchased cashier’s checks and returned all funds in trust held on behalf of her client. She also showed a client lodger card that the funds disbursed to Bangi.

The State Bar said these statements were false in the document.

A formal notice of disciplinary charges was filed on December 5. Stanley was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 1996.