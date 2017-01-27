California State University leaders in talks of raising tuition five percent

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University undergraduate tuition could be raised by five percent, the SF Gate reported.
CSU leaders will ask the Board of Trustees next week to raise the amount for the first time since 2011.
Undergraduate tuition would increase from $5,472 to $5,742. Graduate-level tuition would increase by $438.
