CalRecycle Awards $6.6 Million in Waste Tire Grants

2:38 PM, Apr 18, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery has awarded $6.6 million in grants to local governments and entities to safely manage and encourage the reuse of California’s waste tires. CalRecycle estimates 42 million used and waste tires are generated in California each year.

“This money makes a real difference in communities across California, where illegally dumped or improperly stored waste tires can pose significant threats to public health and our environment,” CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. “By supporting the safe collection, management, and reuse of this material, California continues to show how its core values of environmental protection, public safety, and economic vitality go hand-in-hand.”

Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program

CalRecycle’s Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program is designed to promote the use of recycled waste tires in place of conventional construction material for applications such as retaining wall backfill, landslide stabilization, and various landfill uses. Shredded waste tires are ideal for such uses because they are permeable and durable. CalRecycle awarded three local jurisdictions a total of $187,100 in funding for projects that include roadside drainage, storm water capture systems, and retaining wall fill.

TDA Grant Applicant

Total Award

City of Ukiah

$48,875

Marin County

$102,492

Stanislaus County

$35,733

Total

$187,100

Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program

CalRecycle’s Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program ensures cities and counties have sufficient funding to enforce compliance with rules regarding waste and used tires, including safe hauling and storage. Typical expenditures include costs related to inspection of tire storage facilities and enforcement activities to prevent illegal dumping. Funds may also be used for surveillance activities, cleanup of small waste tire piles, equipment and employee training. CalRecycle awarded 38 local jurisdictions a total of $6,477,147 in funding from this non-competitive grant program, as listed below.

 

Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Applicant

Total Award

Alameda County

$368,472

Butte County

$34,465

Calaveras County

$41,647

City of Bakersfield

$56,023

City of Fresno

$246,601

City of Los Angeles

$70,190

City of Modesto

$33,616

City of San Diego

$255,980

City of Victorville

$69,277

Contra Costa County

$155,433

El Dorado County

$42,983

Fresno County

$300,000

Imperial County

$124,929

Kern County

$152,737

Los Angeles County

$600,000

Madera County

$103,118

Marin County

$27,370

Mendocino County

$17,487

Merced County

$140,774

Monterey County

$71,534

Napa County

$75,000

Nevada County

$25,145

Orange County

$560,798

Placer County

$238,999

Riverside County

$600,000

Sacramento County

$345,398

San Bernardino County

$600,000

San Joaquin County

$218,465

San Luis Obispo County

$55,555

San Mateo County

$78,214

Santa Clara County

$116,553

Solano County

$150,011

Sonoma County

$94,937

Stanislaus County

$118,949

Tehama County

$46,364

Tuolumne County

$44,209

Yolo County

$88,994

Yuba County

$106,920

Total

$6,477,147

 

The Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program and the Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program are funded through a recycling fee on each new tire sold in California.

