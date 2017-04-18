CalRecycle Awards $6.6 Million in Waste Tire Grants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery has awarded $6.6 million in grants to local governments and entities to safely manage and encourage the reuse of California’s waste tires. CalRecycle estimates 42 million used and waste tires are generated in California each year.

{C} {C} {C} {C} {C}

“This money makes a real difference in communities across California, where illegally dumped or improperly stored waste tires can pose significant threats to public health and our environment,” CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. “By supporting the safe collection, management, and reuse of this material, California continues to show how its core values of environmental protection, public safety, and economic vitality go hand-in-hand.”

Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program

CalRecycle’s Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program is designed to promote the use of recycled waste tires in place of conventional construction material for applications such as retaining wall backfill, landslide stabilization, and various landfill uses. Shredded waste tires are ideal for such uses because they are permeable and durable. CalRecycle awarded three local jurisdictions a total of $187,100 in funding for projects that include roadside drainage, storm water capture systems, and retaining wall fill.

TDA Grant Applicant Total Award City of Ukiah $48,875 Marin County $102,492 Stanislaus County $35,733 Total $187,100

Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program

CalRecycle’s Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program ensures cities and counties have sufficient funding to enforce compliance with rules regarding waste and used tires, including safe hauling and storage. Typical expenditures include costs related to inspection of tire storage facilities and enforcement activities to prevent illegal dumping. Funds may also be used for surveillance activities, cleanup of small waste tire piles, equipment and employee training. CalRecycle awarded 38 local jurisdictions a total of $6,477,147 in funding from this non-competitive grant program, as listed below.

Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Applicant Total Award Alameda County $368,472 Butte County $34,465 Calaveras County $41,647 City of Bakersfield $56,023 City of Fresno $246,601 City of Los Angeles $70,190 City of Modesto $33,616 City of San Diego $255,980 City of Victorville $69,277 Contra Costa County $155,433 El Dorado County $42,983 Fresno County $300,000 Imperial County $124,929 Kern County $152,737 Los Angeles County $600,000 Madera County $103,118 Marin County $27,370 Mendocino County $17,487 Merced County $140,774 Monterey County $71,534 Napa County $75,000 Nevada County $25,145 Orange County $560,798 Placer County $238,999 Riverside County $600,000 Sacramento County $345,398 San Bernardino County $600,000 San Joaquin County $218,465 San Luis Obispo County $55,555 San Mateo County $78,214 Santa Clara County $116,553 Solano County $150,011 Sonoma County $94,937 Stanislaus County $118,949 Tehama County $46,364 Tuolumne County $44,209 Yolo County $88,994 Yuba County $106,920 Total $6,477,147

The Local Government Waste Tire Enforcement Grant Program and the Tire-Derived Aggregate Grant Program are funded through a recycling fee on each new tire sold in California.