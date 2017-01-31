Caltrans schedules Centennial Corridor meetings for Bakersfield area

The city of Bakersfield and Caltrans have scheduled three community meetings to provide residents with information regarding preparatory work in advance of the future construction of the Centennial Corridor project.

This work will consist of sewer and utility relocations, as well as the installation of new cul-de-sacs, on various streets adjacent to the future transportation corridor in late spring 2017.

Each meeting will focus on a separate segment of the corridor. Various maps and exhibits will be available showing rights-of-way and the locations of sewer and utility relocation work, sound walls, screen walls, and new cul-de-sacs. City and Caltrans staff will be available to answer questions regarding these topics. Ward 2 Councilmember Gonzales is also scheduled to attend each meeting.

The community meetings will be held in an open house format on the dates, times, and locations shown below. Each meeting focuses on a different segment of the corridor, but residents are welcome to attend any meeting and may arrive at any time during the three-hour time-frame.

The sessions will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church on Real Road. Presentations have been scheduled at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for each of the following meetings:

South of Stockdale Highway - Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Stockdale Highway to Joseph Street - Tuesday, February 7, 2017

La Mirada Drive to California Avenue - Wednesday, February 8, 2017

