BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) unveiled a new Head Start Child Development Center in East Bakersfield.

CAPK held a ribbon-cutting Monday at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Oswell Street. The development center will serve 60 students ages 3 to 5 years old in two morning and two afternoon classes.

The center will help serve under-privileged students.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 24% of students in the area live below the poverty line and the area is considered “high-need” for student resources.