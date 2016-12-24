Cloudy
Westside pkwy canal crash rescue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Bakersfield canal on Friday, police said.
Dispatchers received a call just after 6 p.m. from a woman who said she crashed and was "possibly drowning", Bakersfield Police said.
A witness had reported seeing the car spin out of control while driving eastbound on the Westside Parkway between Calloway Drive and Coffee Road, eventually crashing in the canal.
"Bakersfield Police Officers arrived as the vehicle sunk to the bottom of the canal," police said.
Emergency crews were able to rescue all five people from the car. They were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Police said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor, but it was unclear whether Friday's rainfall may have had a role in the crash.
