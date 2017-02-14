Driver dozes off, crashes into center divider on eastbound Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 14, 2017, 8:48 a.m.): According to California Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 178 when she began to fall asleep and ran off the road into the center divider.

Due to her complaints of pain, she has been transported to a local hospital.

============

According to California Highway Patrol, a vehicle has gone into the center divider on eastbound Highway 178, just east of M Street.

Around 8:21 a.m., a silver sedan swerved across three lanes of traffic before striking the center divder near M Street.

It's unclear the status of the driver or if there were occupants inside.