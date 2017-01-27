Carjacking reported in Central Bakersfield, officials searching for suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A carjacking was reported in the Westchester neighborhood of Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

BPD, KCSO and canine units are searching the area for suspects.

Officials are going door to door looking for a suspect in the 2900 block of Elm Street in Central Bakersfield. Law enforcement is also canvassing the area between Elm Street and C Street and from 24th Street to Golden State Highway.

There are no streets blocked off at this time. Injuries and cause are unknown.

23ABC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.