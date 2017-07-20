CDPH fines Kern County facility in death of resident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that Valley Convalescent Hospital, a proficient nursing facility in Kern County, has received a class "AA" citation, which is the most severe penalty under state law. They also were fined 100,000 dollars from the state of California.

The CDPH found deficiencies that were determined to have been a direct cause of death of a patient or resident.

California Department of Public Health has the statutory authority to impose fines against nursing facilities it licenses as part of enforcement remedies for poor care.