BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Treat yourself to these hot dog deals to not only celebrate National Hot Dog Day but also being halfway through your work week.

Weinersnitchel will be selling five chili dogs for five dollars on Wednesday. There is no limit to this deal, the only catch is that the hot dogs must be purchased in bundles of five.

Another organization offering deals for National Hot Dog Day is Sonic. Customers can purchase all-American hot dogs and chili-cheese dogs for just a buck.