Celebrate National Popcorn Day with Houchin Community Blood Bank's movie ticket giveaway

Houchin Community Blood Bank is joining with Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16 to celebrate National Popcorn Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

The public is invited to save lives by donating blood, platelets, or plasma on that day for the opportunity to win two Reading Cinemas movie tickets. Four pairs of tickets will be available for the drawing, two at each donor center. The donor centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield. Reading Cinemas will also be providing free popcorn all day at both locations.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 16 years of age or older. Donors under 18 must have a parental consent form signed

For more information about blood donation, call (661) 323-4222.

