Celebrating 56 years with 56 cent hot dogs at Wienerschnitzel Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Tuesday July 11, Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 56 years by offering 56 cent hot dogs.
The kind of hot dogs included in this offer are both the original mustard or chili hot dog. The offer is valid at all participating locations and there's a limit of 10 hot dogs per guest.
On July 10th, the Taft Police Department located a stolen vehicle out of the Los Angeles area in the Taft Heights area. Someone then…
Today marks All American Pet Photo Day!
Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue has purchased a 20-acre ranch in Tehachapi to for a dog rescue.