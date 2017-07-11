Celebrating 56 years with 56 cent hot dogs at Wienerschnitzel Tuesday

11:34 AM, Jul 11, 2017
chili | celebrate | hot dogs | wienerschnitzel | 56 cents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Tuesday July 11, Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 56 years by offering 56 cent hot dogs.

The kind of hot dogs included in this offer are both the original mustard or chili hot dog. The offer is valid at all participating locations and there's a limit of 10 hot dogs per guest. 

 

 

