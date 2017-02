BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The "Eat Your Science" tour, presenting celebrity chef Alton Brown, will kick off in Bakersfield on March 14, 2017.

Best known for Cutthroat Kitchen, Good Eats and Iron Chef America, Brown will relaunch his live show in Kern County. According to the ticket website, his tour will feature "comedy, talk show antics and multimedia presentations."

Tickets are on sale now.