Centennial High School cheer team invited to perform at this year's Holiday Bowl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - WorldStrides OnStage programs has invited the Cheer team from Centennial High School to perform at the Holiday Bowl.

They will join the most elite dance, cheer, and drill teams from across the country in the halftime show finale of this major college bowl game. An invitation to perform at the Holiday Bowl is an honor reserved only for the most talented student performers from across the nation.

Under the direction of Wendy Horack and Karissa Clayton, the Centennial High School team will travel to San Diego and rehearse with nationally acclaimed choreographers. In their free time, they will take in the sights of San Diego.

“Our girls are very active in the community,” Horack said. “Last year they cheered for the American Heart Association Heart Walk and are scheduled to do it this year. They also did a small performance for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk in support of one of our own Centennial Down Syndrome cheerleaders. We are scheduled to participate again this year."



Wendy Horack and Karissa Clayton have been teaching for ten years and will be personally leading the Centennial High School group of 23 students to the Holiday Bowl.



"The girls are very excited to perform at the Holiday bowl and are working hard to meet the financial goal to get there,” Horack said.

