Centro Hispano Lamont hosted mass outside the church after the building was damaged by flooding

Nearly a week after severe flooding caused an estimated $100,000 in damages at Centro Hispano Lamont church, the parish held its first service outside.

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the church on the corner of Weedpatch Highway and East Panama Lane for the 10 a.m. service.

The pastor, Zenn Monzon, says it could take anywhere from six weeks to three months to repair the church. Monzon added that the insurance will cover 90 percent of the cost, with the church needing to raise the other $10,000.

Monzon and worship director Jesse Perez said having the community come out to the service was an uplifting moment in a time that has been stressful.

If you would like to donate to help Centro Hispano Lamont reach their $10,000 goal, you can send a donation to:

Centro Hispano Lamont

P.O. Box 12608

Bakersfield, CA 93389