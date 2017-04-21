CEO of High-Speed Rail Authority steps down after 5 years

Changes are coming to the ever-changing, ongoing controversial High-Speed Rail project. This time, changes are coming at the top.

On Friday, the High-Speed Rail Authority said that chief executive officer Jeff Morales has announced that he will step down this summer.

The HSRA's board of directors is now in the process of selecting a replacement.

In a letter sent to Governor Jerry Brown, a major proponent of the High-Speed Rail project, Morales said, "It has been a true honor to be a part of this important and historic program. I am very proud of the progress we have made in advancing the nation's first high-speed rail system, against the odds and in spite of all the obstacles."

The project, which has increased in scope, going from a $25 billion project to an $80 billion project, would creat a high-speed rail system from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, and would go through Kern County.