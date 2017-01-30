Chamber of Commerce creates resident ID tags for those who live in Frazier Park

After an outcry for more enforcement in the mountain communities the Fort Tejon California Highway Patrol has been setting up chain control checkpoint and providing more patrol to ensure visitors are following the law.

Since then residents have reported seeing huge improvements in the area.

The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce has started selling resident tags for those with proof they live in the area.

According to a Facebook post, this is not something residents are required to purchase, it is a tag that helps quickly identify a resident vehicle and keeps traffic moving during chain control.

The tags are $5 each and proceeds go to help fund clean-up days and repairs needed around the community.

The tags are for sale at Antiques on the Grapevine, Basecamp Cafe and Info Lounge, Code 4 Acupuncture & Herbs, The Mountain Enterprise, and Ace/Frazier Park Lumber & Hardware Inc.

Don't forget, you must have proof of local residence.