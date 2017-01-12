Charges reduced against former NFL standout and Bakersfield native Joey Porter

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - All but two minor charges against NFL assistant coach and Foothill High School football player Joey Porter have been dropped following an altercation with a bar bouncer and a police officer in Pittsburgh, ESPN reported Thursday.

Video of the incident only supports citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness; charges of aggravated assault and simple assault are being dropped, officials told ESPN.

The 39-year-old was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh bar on Sunday night following the Steelers' playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter, a Bakersfield native, played linebacker for 13 seasons in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006.

He's been an assistant coach with the Steelers since 2014.