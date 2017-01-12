Charges reduced against former NFL standout and Bakersfield native Joey Porter

Justin Burton
1:06 PM, Jan 12, 2017

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Assistant coach Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on August 16, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Justin K. Aller
Copyright Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - All but two minor charges against NFL assistant coach and Foothill High School football player Joey Porter have been dropped following an altercation with a bar bouncer and a police officer in Pittsburgh, ESPN reported Thursday.

Video of the incident only supports citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness; charges of aggravated assault and simple assault are being dropped, officials told ESPN.

The 39-year-old was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh bar on Sunday night following the Steelers' playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

 
Porter, a Bakersfield native, played linebacker for 13 seasons in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006.
 
He's been an assistant coach with the Steelers since 2014.
 

