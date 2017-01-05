Charles Manson being treated in Bakersfield, cult leader was sick decades ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - New information is coming out this morning about notorious, convicted serial killer Charles Manson.

Actress Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra spoke to TMZ about the recent developments that Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield for a gastrointestinal issue. Debra says Manson was sick decades ago. This morning, it is unclear how serious Manson’s condition is, but Tate says people close to the situation in Bakersfield told her Manson was not seriously ill.

Several national media outlets have reported Manson is being treated at Mercy Hospital downtown, but the hospital says they cannot confirm that information due to patient confidentiality.

23ABC with spoke with a woman who claimed Manson shared a room with her husband at San Joaquin Community Hospital, and that Manson was not handcuffed or being guarded. The hospital says that is not true and that Manson is not at their hospital.

The hospital also said that when they treat inmates, they are always in a locked unit of the hospital and always handcuffed or shackled.