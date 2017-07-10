Cheaper gas prices hit Bakersfield this past week

Bakersfield - Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon this past week. Prices are averaging $2.94 per gallon according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas stations in Bakersfield.

The national average however, has increased by 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25 cents a gallon.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 10 in Bakersfield have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.89 per gallon in 2016, $3.50 per gallon in 2015, $4.14 per gallon in 2014, $3.96 per gallon in 2013, and $3.77 per gallon in 2012.

"With July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following the uptick in oil prices in late June," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.