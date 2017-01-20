China Grade Loop closed near Manor Street due to oil leak

11:56 AM, Jan 20, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - China Grade Loop east of Manor Street was shut down Friday morning due to an oil leak.

The rain caused the leak to go on to the roadway.

Crews are using vacuum trucks to clean the leak up.

No one was injured and the road was closed out of caution.

There was no exact estimated reopen time.

