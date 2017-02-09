CHP: Five-year-old killed in DUI crash not restrained

ROSAMOND, Calif. - A child is dead following a DUI crash in Rosamond.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Sierra Highway near Patterson Rd.

CHP officials say 41-year-old Tyree Anthony Nelson was driving northbound on Sierra Highway when he traveled into the opposing lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a pick-up truck driving southbound on Sierra Highway.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

One woman and a five-year-old girl were traveling in the vehicle with Nelson. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries and transported to the hospital.

Nelson suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.

During the investigation it was determined that Nelson was driving under the influence of drugs and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to always have children properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat.