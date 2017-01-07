CHP: High profile vehicles are not recommended on Grapevine because of high winds in the area

A wind advisory is in effect until midnight

Jessica Harrington
7:03 AM, Jan 7, 2017
18 mins ago
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The California Highway Patrol dispatch website stated the Fort Tejon area was experiencing high winds over the peak of the Grapevine Saturday morning just after 6:00a.m.

Officials are recommending high profile vehicles such as trailers or campers avoid traveling over the summit until further notice. 

There is a wind advisory in effect for Kern County until about midnight Saturday night. California Highway Patrol said they are upgrading that wind advisory to include the advisory that it is not recommended for trailers and campers to travel through mountain areas. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News