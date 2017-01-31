City Council approves bid to begin demolition on 24th Street Improvement Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - During a special meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, city council members approved a bid to begin demolishing areas for the 24th Street Improvement Project.

The contract for demolition is with the Interior Demolition Inc. and will cost $90,327. 88.53 percent will be federal funded with 11.47 percent being locally matched with utility surcharge fees.

Improvements will be along 24th Street, including 2401 Bay Street, 2400 Alder Street, 2400 Cedar Street and 2401 Cedar Street.

Bids for demolition along 24th Street at 2318 B Street, 2330 B Street, 2201 24th Street and 2315 C Street were rejected.