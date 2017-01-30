City council to discuss bids Tuesday for 24th Street improvement project

12:57 PM, Jan 30, 2017

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield City Council will meet Tuesday afternoon regarding bids for the 24th Street improvement project.

The City will vote on bids for demolition along 24th Street. These locations include:

2401 Bay Street

2400 Alder Street

2401 Alder Street

2400 Cedar Street,                                                

2401 Cedar Street

 

They will also discuss bids for the following locations:

2330 B Street

2201 24th Street

2315 C Street

2318 B Street

