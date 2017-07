City crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened up on Truxtun Avenue near the Westside parkway on-ramp earlier this week. The hole opened up on the far right-hand lane heading west on Truxtun.

Road work is scheduled from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm each day until the hole is repaired. Until all road work is complete only one west bound lane will be open and access to the on-ramp will not be affected.