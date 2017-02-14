City now accepting applicants for Ward 5 Councilmember position

3:30 PM, Feb 14, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Community members interested in becoming a candidate for the Ward 5 councilmember position can now file an application.

The filing period is Monday, February 13 to Friday, March 10. Candidates must be a registered voter and a resident of the City at the time of nomination and throughout the four-year term of office.

The special election will be held on June 6.

A petition of nomination with 20-30 signatures and a $25 filing fee is required.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the City Clerk for an appointment to review the nomination process and receive election materials.

