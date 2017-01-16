City of Arvin kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. Day with inaugural Day of Service

The city of Arvin is kicking off Martin Luther Jr. Day with their inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service!

The group will meet at Kovacevich Park on Fifth Avenue in Arvin at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 16. Food, water and supplies will be given.

For questions, or to RSVP to the event, call (661) 487-4010.

ARVIN, Calif. -