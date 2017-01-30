City of Bakersfield looking for candidates to run in Ward 5 special election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Candidates can now apply to run in the special election being held for Bakersfield City Council Ward 5.

Those interested in running can file between February 13 and March 10 with the City of Bakersfield.

Ryan Nance, who ran for the Ward 5 seat in the November elections but lost, will run again.

The special election will be held June 3.

