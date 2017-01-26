Lockdown at College Heights Elementary School lifted

Zuriel Loving
1:01 PM, Jan 26, 2017
4 mins ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): The lockdown at College Heights Elementary has been lifted.

================================

College Heights Elementary is currently on lockdown, according to Bakersfield City School District.

It is unclear why the school is locked down, but there have been unconfirmed reports of a person with a firearm near the school.

This is developing.

