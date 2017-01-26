Lockdown at College Heights Elementary School lifted

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): The lockdown at College Heights Elementary has been lifted.
College Heights Elementary is currently on lockdown, according to Bakersfield City School District.
It is unclear why the school is locked down, but there have been unconfirmed reports of a person with a firearm near the school.
This is developing.
