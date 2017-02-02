Westbound Rosedale Highway lanes have reopened after two-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 2, 2017, 7:25 a.m.): Westbound lanes are back open after the two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway.

Traffic is moving in both directions, but the roadway is still partially blocked.

==============

UPDATE (Feb. 2, 2017, 6:50 a.m.): California Highway Patrol is reporting minor injuries in this crash.

Tow trucks have been called to the scene to clear the cars. There is no estimated time for the roadway to be cleared.

===============

Around 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017, two vehicles collided on Rosedale Highway near Heath Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

A silver Honda and a white Chevy work truck ran into each other just east of Heath Road.

CHP officers are on their way to the scene. It's unclear at this time if injuries have resulted from this crash.