Comedian Paul Rodriguez performing at Bakersfield's Fox Theater Saturday night

Comedian Paul Rodriguez will be performing at the Fox Theater on Saturday night.
The comedian will be performing at the Fox Theater at 8 p.m.
Opening for Rodriguez will be Roberto Rodriguez and Quinn Dahle.
Tickets can be purchased through the Fox Theater's website.
The California City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Ethel the dog was found missing most of her jaw and only weighing 4 pounds. Kern County Animal Services had no idea what happened to…
McFarland police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night, sending one man to the hospital with major injuries.