Comedian Paul Rodriguez performing at Bakersfield's Fox Theater Saturday night

11:34 AM, Jul 15, 2017

Comedian Paul Rodriguez will be performing at the Fox Theater on Saturday night. 

The comedian will be performing at the Fox Theater at 8 p.m.

Opening for Rodriguez will be Roberto Rodriguez and Quinn Dahle. 

Tickets can be purchased through the Fox Theater's website.

