Community Action Partnership of Kern County will open child development center in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Community Action Partnership will cut the ribbon on their new Wesley Head Start Child Development Center on Monday, January 23, 2017.

The new program will include tours of the center and parents will also have the opportunity to enroll their children at the center. Information about CAPK and other services will be available as well.

Located at Wesley United Methodist Church on Oswell and Niles, the group will hold an open house from 10 to 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, or for more information, please contact LeTisha Brooks at lbrooks@CAPK.org or (661) 336-5236 ext. 2549.