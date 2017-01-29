Community activists gather to promote love instead of violence in the Bakersfield community

Community activists throughout Bakersfield gathered on the corner of Watts Drive and Locust Lane Saturday afternoon in an effort to bring an end to violence in the community.

The second "Season of Peace" runs from today until March 31st, with the goal of "No violence, No shooting, No murders".

Community activist and on air personality Danny Morrison is the organizer of the event, which first was introduced in November before ending on January 1st.

Morrison said there appeared to be a correlation between the "Season of Peace" and a lower amount of violence in Bakersfield, prompting him to start another season.

Many gathered for motivation speeches, prayer and dancing, with a goal of telling young men who may be on the cusp of violence that there are people in the community who want to help.