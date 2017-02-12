Community and law enforcement officials discuss ways to stop mail theft

Dozens gathered in Northwest Bakersfield Saturday morning to voice their frustration over recent mail theft.

Law enforcement and mail inspectors attended the rally, answering questions community members had for issues like reporting mail thefts.

Several attendees offered potential solutions, including reverting back to personal mailboxes or using slots in the front door for mail.

Officials said they are constantly working to stop mail theft and ask the community to continue to stay vigilant and report thefts.