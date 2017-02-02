Community gathers to rebuild after Erskine Fire, a process that could take three years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It’s been nearly eight months since the Erskine Wildfire ripped through Lake Isabella, burning nearly 50,000 acres and killing two people.

The community finally moved into the next phase of recovery Wednesday.

A meeting was held in Wofford Heights made up of volunteer organizations and local tradesmen, all with the goal of giving victims their lives back.

Right now the organizations have nearly $200,000 to work with but they are looking at other options to get more funds.

Organizers said it could take up to three years to rebuild after a disaster.

The Erskine Fire was the most destructive blaze in Kern County history.