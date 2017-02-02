Community gathers to rebuild after Erskine Fire, a process that could take three years

Cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
HI: 64°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It’s been nearly eight months since the Erskine Wildfire ripped through Lake Isabella, burning nearly 50,000 acres and killing two people.
The community finally moved into the next phase of recovery Wednesday.
A meeting was held in Wofford Heights made up of volunteer organizations and local tradesmen, all with the goal of giving victims their lives back.
Right now the organizations have nearly $200,000 to work with but they are looking at other options to get more funds.
Organizers said it could take up to three years to rebuild after a disaster.
The Erskine Fire was the most destructive blaze in Kern County history.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.