Community members gather to walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

10:15 PM, Jan 16, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held a walk Monday evening.

The walk started at Wilson Park and ended at Rising Star Baptist Church, where another event took place.

