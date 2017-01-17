Community members gather to walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Clear
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
March to honor Dr Martin Luther King Jr
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held a walk Monday evening.
The walk started at Wilson Park and ended at Rising Star Baptist Church, where another event took place.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held a walk Monday evening.
An SUV hit a female bicyclist near Golden State Highway and F Street in Central Bakersfield Friday around 9:30 p.m.
A word to describe January.....WET! Some areas received over a foot of rainfall from the recent storms which led to car evacuations…
The trash in alley behind an Oildale neighborhood is upsetting many residents.