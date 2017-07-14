Community pushes fundraising for skate park

Fair
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - Members of the community in Lake Isabella are pushing to meet their fundraising goal to build a skate park for kids in the area.
The skate park committee is trying to raise 162,000 dollars for the skate park and has raised half of the desired amount so far.
The community has decided to name the skate park the George & Darlene Randall Skate Park.
100% of the donations are going toward construction costs.
