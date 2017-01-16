Community rallies beind food ministry after mobile home catches fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fire in Oildale damaged a mobile home and destroyed food meant to be distributed to the homeless.

Around 5am Sunday morning firefighters responded to a call of a mobile home fire on Roberts Lane near Oildale Drive.

Firefighters say the fire started in a commercial refrigerator outside.

Flames reached the exterior of the trailer causing some damage. No one was injured.

Homeowner Jim Jones was more concerned about the food that was destroyed.

“I’m kind of hurt. I feel like i let the people down,” said Jones.

Every Sunday, Jones’ food ministry, making meals reality sets up shop at various locations in Oildale to hand out food baskets he spends the entire week collecting. This Sunday would be different.

But after hearing Jones story on 23ABC’s morning newscasts and social media sites, the community came together out to support the man who has made it his life’s mission to help others.

People donated food, clothes, toiletries and even a dump truck.

“My granddaughter just told me that somebody called and is trying to volunteer to give a freezer. And you got another person who says the trailer is being fixed and repaired free of charge,” said jones.

Proof that when you do good, good will certainly come to you.

If you would like to help Jones’ food ministry, Making Meals Reality, you can visit their Facebook page or make a donation here.