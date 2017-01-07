CondorsTown Outdoor Classic set for Saturday

4:27 PM, Jan 6, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors Outdoor Classic will take place Saturday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

The Three-Way Chevrolet CondorsTown Outdoor Classic will be held at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium against the Ontario Reign.

The event is part of Winter Fest, which began December 21.

