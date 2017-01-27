Congressman Kevin McCarthy on President Trump's border actions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Thursday on President Trump’s actions to defend the border:

"Few things are more fundamental to a nation than a defined and protected border. The lack of security on our southern border is a threat to the safety of our homeland and the Obama Administration's catch-and-release policy was an affront to the rule of law. President Trump's actions are the right start to enforcing our laws and protecting our citizens."