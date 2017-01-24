Congressman McCarthy releases statement on Trump's decision to streamline permitting processes

Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement Tuesday on President Donald Trump's decision to streamline permitting processes to grow the economy:

“Economic growth is essential to solving the big challenges facing our country. With President Trump and the Republican-led congress, we will reduce the burdens that have been placed on our economy and on the American people over the last eight years. Perhaps the greatest burden has been uncertainty. Our cities, our rural communities, and everything in between can’t have investment and job creation without regulatory certainty and pro-growth policies. The President’s actions today will streamline Washington’s inefficient decision-making process and send a clear signal that American and our communities are open for business.”