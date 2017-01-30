Congressman Valadao responds to President Trump's executive order

Bakersfield - Congressman David G. Valadao (CA-21) released the following statement about President Trump's executive orders:

“Keeping my constituents safe is my highest priority and I support strengthening screening procedures to ensure Americans are protected from foreign threats. However, these issues are complex and should not be addressed through hasty, unclear Executive Actions. Instead, the President and Congress should work together towards a thoughtful, constructive solution to strengthen our national security while upholding our American values.”